Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,343.27% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/atlas-capital-advisors-llc-has-888000-stake-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.