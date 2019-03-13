Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Insider Frank Lauren Gillis Sells 19,500 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Lauren Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $866,385.00.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 1,472,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,509,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 228,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

