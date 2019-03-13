AstraZeneca (AZN) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,282.20 ($82.09).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,288 ($82.16) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.40. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

