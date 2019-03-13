ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (APNHY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

APNHY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

