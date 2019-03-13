Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $126.37 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

