Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,696 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 15th total of 265,469 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,850 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Asanko Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 817,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Asanko Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,228,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asanko Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 350,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Asanko Gold by 168.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Asanko Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,581,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

