Artex Coin (ATX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Artex Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artex Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Artex Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,058.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

ATX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

