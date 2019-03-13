ARP Americas LP Has $882,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413,413 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $11,109,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

