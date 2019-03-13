ARP Americas LP Buys New Position in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $124,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,975.20.

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,637.04, for a total value of $922,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,613.68 per share, for a total transaction of $65,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,211 shares of company stock worth $66,653,412. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,769.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,233.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

