Argent Trust Co Acquires 343 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 42,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.93.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock worth $11,974,093. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

