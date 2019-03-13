ARC Minerals Ltd (ARCM) Insider Nick von Schirnding Purchases 500,000 Shares

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) insider Nick von Schirnding purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Shares of ARCM stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

