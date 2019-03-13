Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

NASDAQ PETX opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 46,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $269,649.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. William Blair cut Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.73.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

