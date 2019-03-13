Aquantia Corp (AQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.17 Million

Brokerages expect Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) to post $20.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquantia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. Aquantia posted sales of $28.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full year sales of $114.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.18 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.58 million, with estimates ranging from $135.01 million to $150.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aquantia.
Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Aquantia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%.
AQ stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.19. Aquantia has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $18.49.
About Aquantia
Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.
