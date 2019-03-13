Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wellington Shields lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

