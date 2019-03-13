Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,598,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,785,423,000 after buying an additional 805,069 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apple by 11,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159,162,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,369,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,725,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,311,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,355,791,000 after acquiring an additional 733,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

