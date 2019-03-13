Appian Corp (APPN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Appian were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Appian by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 32.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Appian by 54.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 68,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,950. Appian Corp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 97.30% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 630,737 shares of company stock worth $16,123,572 and have sold 91,704 shares worth $3,317,548. Company insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

