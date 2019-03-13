Antofagasta (ANFGY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANFGY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

