Antimatter (ANTX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Antimatter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Antimatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Antimatter has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antimatter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00389902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.01668778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00231179 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004881 BTC.

About Antimatter

Antimatter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antimatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antimatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.