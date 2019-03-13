ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,897 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $2,497,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,433. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/ansys-inc-anss-stake-lessened-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.