ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $65,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in ANSYS by 7,465.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 502,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 495,950 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 125.5% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 874,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,180,000 after acquiring an additional 486,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,363,000 after acquiring an additional 313,395 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 630,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,510,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 13,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $2,497,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,433. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.46.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

