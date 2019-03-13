Anglo American plc (AAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,013.50 ($26.31) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,952.67 ($25.52).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

