Analyzing Smart Global (SGH) & SunPower (SPWR)

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 9.13% 83.61% 23.28% SunPower -46.99% -83.67% -4.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Global and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 SunPower 2 5 0 0 1.71

Smart Global currently has a consensus price target of $50.60, indicating a potential upside of 113.14%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $7.29, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Smart Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Global is more favorable than SunPower.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Smart Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Smart Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $1.29 billion 0.42 $119.46 million $6.00 3.96 SunPower $1.73 billion 0.52 -$811.09 million ($0.88) -7.26

Smart Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Global beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company provides networking, storage, and compute solutions, as well as HPC software to manage and use on premise and cloud computing clusters. Further, it offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

