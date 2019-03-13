Analyzing NTT Docomo (DCMYY) & Sonic Foundry (SOFO)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10% Sonic Foundry -10.87% -258.54% -16.66%

This table compares NTT Docomo and Sonic Foundry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.14 $6.70 billion $1.82 12.48 Sonic Foundry $36.00 million 0.18 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sonic Foundry does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NTT Docomo and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

