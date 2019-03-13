Analyzing Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 33.07% 17.88% 1.67% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 22.71% 12.94% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $190.15 million 3.06 $62.87 million $2.07 9.81 Independent Bank Co.(MI) $175.59 million 3.18 $39.84 million $1.68 13.77

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Co.(MI). Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Co.(MI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Independent Bank Co.(MI) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. The company operates seven branches comprising three branches in the Indianapolis, Indiana metropolitan area; two branches in Lynn, Indiana; and two branches in Joy and New Boston, Illinois. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 61 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 14 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.