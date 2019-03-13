Analyzing Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Mexus Gold US (MXSG)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Endeavour Silver and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 2.35 $9.68 million ($0.09) -30.00 Mexus Gold US $100,000.00 117.87 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -3.86% -2.44% -2.01% Mexus Gold US N/A -1,460.06% -202.29%

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

