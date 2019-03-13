Analyzing Circle Entertainment (CEXE) and Front Yard Residential (RESI)

Circle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CEXE) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Circle Entertainment and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Front Yard Residential -85.55% -22.74% -6.63%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Circle Entertainment and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Circle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Circle Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Circle Entertainment and Front Yard Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Circle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 5.81 -$185.45 million N/A N/A

Circle Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Front Yard Residential.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Circle Entertainment does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Circle Entertainment has a beta of 5.28, suggesting that its stock price is 428% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Circle Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Circle Entertainment Company Profile

Circle Entertainment, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the development of location-based entertainment line of business. The company was formerly known as FX Real Estate and Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Circle Entertainment, Inc. in January 2011. Circle Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

