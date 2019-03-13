Analysts Set Worldpay Inc (WP) Target Price at $107.09

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.09.

WP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,916,000 after buying an additional 386,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,870,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,916,000 after buying an additional 386,174 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 6,149.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,225,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 14,981,757 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,814,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,290,000 after buying an additional 1,203,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,186,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,546,000 after buying an additional 1,523,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

