Analysts Set Stars Group Inc (TSG) Target Price at $29.20

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

TSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,985. Stars Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at about $607,739,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stars Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 143.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,624,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after buying an additional 4,493,140 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

