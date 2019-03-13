Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) PT at $9.89

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$9.18. 495,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,683. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$464.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.469999985693349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

