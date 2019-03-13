Analysts Set Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Target Price at $45.00

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth about $11,691,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 115,839 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 209,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,374. The firm has a market cap of $780.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

