Analysts Set $47.00 Price Target for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.51. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

