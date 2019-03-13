Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterXion Holding NV’s Q1 2019 Earnings (INXN)

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterXion in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for InterXion’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE INXN opened at $65.97 on Monday. InterXion has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $135,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 834,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the third quarter worth approximately $53,840,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,621,000 after buying an additional 575,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,200,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after buying an additional 555,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

