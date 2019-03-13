Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $679.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.00 million and the highest is $694.40 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $698.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 144,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $157.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

See Also: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.