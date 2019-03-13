Analysts Expect Eventbrite Inc (EB) to Announce ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eventbrite an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Eventbrite has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $26,433,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 299,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

