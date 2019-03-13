Analysts Expect DSW Inc. (DSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $848.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) will report sales of $848.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DSW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.20 million to $857.60 million. DSW posted sales of $719.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DSW will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DSW.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DSW from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

In other DSW news, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $109,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at $192,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DSW traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,740. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. DSW has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSW (DSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.