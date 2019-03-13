Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.40 Million

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $433.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.00 million and the lowest is $431.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $415.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

