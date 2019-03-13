Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (VMW) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VMware from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.37. 24,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. VMware has a one year low of $117.61 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $2,386,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $21,581,217. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 10,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 203,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,881,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

