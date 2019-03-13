Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

NYSE MMC opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter C. Hearn sold 2,562 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $237,446.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,452.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,725 shares of company stock worth $20,508,280 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.