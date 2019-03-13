Analysts Anticipate Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will report $169.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.05 million. Global Eagle Entertainment posted sales of $159.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $656.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.54 million to $657.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $707.86 million, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $712.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Eagle Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Eagle Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 415,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

