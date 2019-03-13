Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.63

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bisaro acquired 17,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

