Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 705,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 718,993 shares.The stock last traded at $1.09 and had previously closed at $1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Raging Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

