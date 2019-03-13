Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Amgen stock opened at $184.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

