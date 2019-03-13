AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Holdings Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $1,579,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,508.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $495,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares in the company, valued at $777,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,836 shares of company stock worth $9,498,232. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

NYSE ABC opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $101.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

