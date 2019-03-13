American Woodmark (AMWD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 98.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

