American Public Education (APEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

APEI stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Public Education by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in American Public Education by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

