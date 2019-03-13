American Public Education (APEI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of APEI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in American Public Education by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

