American Public Education (APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. American Public Education updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

