American Public Education (APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. American Public Education updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.29-0.34 EPS.
NASDAQ:APEI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
