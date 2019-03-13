American International Group Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $39,268,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,687,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 427,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $229.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.09 and a 52-week high of $246.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $1,855,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,662.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $4,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/american-international-group-inc-acquires-251-shares-of-marketaxess-holdings-inc-mktx.html.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.