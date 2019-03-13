American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 388.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,429,217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $131,197.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,427. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

