American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL opened at $29.90 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $554.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.